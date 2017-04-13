Entertainment Notes
University of Central Arkansas Theatre is staging Avenue Q , 7:30 p.m. today-Friday and April 20-21 and 2 p.m. Sunday and April 22 in the Bridges/Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The show, set in a shabby New York neighborhood largely populated by puppets, contains adult content and the theater is recommending that parents do due research before deciding to let children attend.
