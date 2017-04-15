Downtown Rundown: Daly's on schedule ...

Downtown Rundown: Daly's on schedule for summer; downtown businesses offer events, deals

Downtown Conway is in full swing for Spring. Downtown development projects are nearing completion, such as the Smith & Spencer Street redevelopment, making way for the new J-Lofts Apartments offered by Salter Properties and built by Salter Construction.

