Conway man suspected of neglecting autistic son

Authorities are investigating a neglect complaint against a Conway man after police found an autistic 20-year-old man covered in feces wandering the city wearing only a diaper. According to an incident report, the Conway Police Department responded to a welfare check request at Liberty Tax on Harkrider Street after a witness reported said "a white thin male with brown hair wearing just an adult diaper was seen getting out of a gold vehicle and walking down the street."

