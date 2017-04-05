Conway hosts citywide clean up

Conway residents looking to dispose of some household items will be able to do so at no charge during the Department of Sanitation's citywide spring clean up April 21-22. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Conway residents who bring a copy of their Conway Corporation bill can drop off toys, stoves, carpet, furniture, freezers, mattresses, washers, dryers, refrigerators and regular household waste at one of four designated locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.