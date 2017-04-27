Commercial lots available at Hendrix ...

Commercial lots available at Hendrix Village

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Newmark Grubb Arkansas, The Village at Hendrix LLC and Hendrix College announced that four commercial tracts are now available for sale at The Village at Hendrix, a mixed-use new urbanist neighborhood adjacent to Hendrix College in the heart of Conway. Lots ranging in size from 0.46 acres to 1.87 acres and are ready for development.

