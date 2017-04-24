Check out the changes for the Toad Suck runs and Tour de Toad
Runners at the annual Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K will experience some new twists and turns on Saturday, May 6. Both the 10k and 5k courses have been be redesigned by veteran road runner Don Potter. Because of that, the 10k course again meets standards so it can again qualify for a state championship as part of the Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix series.
