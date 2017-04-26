Burge's set to open third location in...

Burge's set to open third location in Conway

Burge's, a well-known Arkansas restaurant, will soon be bringing their famous hickory smoked turkeys and hams to Conway. The current lot near Acxiom on Dave Ward Drive is undergoing construction and still in the "planning process" but the building will go up here in the next couple of months, with a target opening date sometime in July.

