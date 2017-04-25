Boy flees school, found safe

23 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

A 9-year-old boy was found safe Tuesday morning after he ran away from an elementary school in Conway. Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the boy "walked away" from Ellen Smith Elementary School around 8 a.m..

