Add another coffee bar downtown: Nexus

Add another coffee bar downtown: Nexus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

How many coffee shops can downtown Little Rock support? We'll find out this summer when yet another new shop, Nexus Coffee and Creative, opens at 301B President Clinton Ave., next door to the departed Ten Thousand Villages and across from Revolution. Amy Moorehead of Little Rock, the owner of the coffee shop, has posted a video on the business' Facebook page saying Nexus will be a family-owned-and-operated coffee and co-working space with a mission to promote entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Bill Palmer 34,674
rehead from tobacco store on main st Thu Team Screwfixit 2
rental property Wed Real N|G 7
Tami, Tami, Tami Apr 4 Ugh 1
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Apr 3 Put 35
Brandon Torling Apr 1 JLo 1
News Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style foo... Mar 31 Thelawdog 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC