A Look Back: Shopping for Shoes
Shopping for shoes was always a special occasion. We usually had to have new shoes in the fall when school started because our feet grew while we were running barefoot all summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Question
|35,027
|Who's the deadbeat parent here?
|Sat
|Boo
|2
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Sat
|Geezer
|2
|Whitney Hancock
|Apr 20
|Shame
|3
|Randy and/or Gail Kennedy? (Dec '14)
|Apr 20
|kennedy
|3
|gail grogan
|Apr 18
|guest
|1
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 17
|Fodi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC