A Look Back: Highway cafes

A Look Back: Highway cafes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

In the 1940s, Hwy. 65 was re-routed away from downtown. Its new path followed Harkrider Street through Conway before it continued northward through Greenbrier to Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Question 35,441
ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009 12 hr vndatwny12 1
Beware Fri Thelawdog 9
News Salem Police Department (Mar '10) Apr 26 Reform 95
News Mike Maggio pleads guilty to federal bribery ch... (Jan '15) Apr 24 The Hamburglar 8
News Ex-senator Baker charged with DWI (Oct '16) Apr 24 The Hamburglar 2
HOMELESS and FREEZING Apr 24 The Hamburglar 5
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC