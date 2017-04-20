17 Conway students place at history d...

17 Conway students place at history day competition

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

More than 350 students from across the state competed during the National History Day Arkansas competition April 15 at the University of Central Arkansas. From that, 17 students from the Conway School District placed first and second place during the contest.

