Yesterdays

Major General William D. Wofford of Conway was formally inducted as the adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard during an assumption of command ceremony at Camp Robinson. Prior to the appointment, Wofford served as the Deputy Commanding General US Army Forces Command.

