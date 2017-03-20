Yesterdays

Yesterdays

Monday Mar 20

J. Timothy Cloyd, President of Hendrix College unveiled a new school logo. Hendrix was returning to a Warrior mascot but ventured away from the traditional Native American figure to a sword-wielding, long-haired teased-maned shouting character that has a strong hint of a Scottish clansman but reflected elements of other cultures.

