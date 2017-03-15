Watershed project solves problems, wi...

Watershed project solves problems, wins award

The Conway Urban Watershed Framework Plan: A Reconciliation Landscape that focuses on flooding, water quuality contaminaiona nd property damage received The Green Good design Award for Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture. An environmental design plan addressing flooding issues in Conway earned the Green Good Design Award for Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture.

