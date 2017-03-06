'The new sobriety test': Student proves he's sober by juggling during traffic stop
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|BARNEYII
|34,036
|Girl with willie alvey
|Mar 3
|Lay off the dope
|1
|another famous Arkansan (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|LLM
|11
|Woman found dead
|Mar 2
|Resident
|3
|Tami Wolfe. Mother of the year!
|Mar 1
|Really
|2
|Lawyer
|Feb 28
|billybob
|2
|crime spree
|Feb 26
|mary smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC