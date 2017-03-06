'The new sobriety test': Student prov...

'The new sobriety test': Student proves he's sober by juggling during traffic stop

Read more: The Miami Herald

University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.

