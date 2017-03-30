Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American...

Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style food in Conway

17 hrs ago

The south edge of Conway, before you hit Mayflower, has long needed a restaurant, and it lucked out getting Taylors' Made Cafe , which opened in spring of 2015. Located at 283 Highway 365 in Conway, Taylors' Made describes the atmosphere as reminiscent of the television show "Cheers."

Conway, AR

