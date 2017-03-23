Students from Conway compete in chess tournament
More than 70 Conway students in sixth grade and below participated in the annual Conway Public Schools Chess Tournament this year. The top four students in each division earned a spot on this year's CPS District team, which will compete in a co-op chess tourney April 6 at Arch Ford.
