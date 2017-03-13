Shooting suspect found in Greenbrier

Faulkner County deputies arrested Albert "Bo" Woods, 33, on Saturday afternoon after a shooting that occurred Friday evening in a rural wooded area. Woods is accused of shooting McAlton Walker, 39, who was found staggering around Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church around 7 p.m. Friday in Twin Groves, about 20 miles north of Conway.

