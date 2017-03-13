Shooting suspect found in Greenbrier

Shooting suspect found in Greenbrier

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Faulkner County deputies arrested Albert "Bo" Woods, 33, on Saturday afternoon after a shooting that occurred Friday evening in a rural wooded area. Woods is accused of shooting McAlton Walker, 39, who was found staggering around Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church around 7 p.m. Friday in Twin Groves, about 20 miles north of Conway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Reality Check 34,216
brittney davidson and family (Apr '10) Fri Karma 4
Cheap rent on trailer (Aug '14) Thu Howie 2
Kim marie bugurt-givens Mar 16 MDC 1
Sen Rapert (May '14) Mar 14 Guest 5
Tami Wolfe. Mother of the year! Mar 11 Lacy 4
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) Mar 10 chance carlton 25
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC