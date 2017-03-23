Sex sting arrestee gets 20 additional counts of child porn
Mark Dana Beagle, 37, of Benton was arrested Feb. 16 after police say he arranged to meet with who he thought was an underage girl in Conway. Beagle is currently being held in the county jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
