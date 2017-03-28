RoundAbout

April 3-4 - The Faulkner County Library and UCA present a free two-day "zine"-making workshop at the library, 1900 Tyler St. This free workshop will provide a hands-on tutorial in creating a zine, or mini magazine, by folding a single sheet of paper and using text, drawing or collage to share your own ideas and experiences. The focus of the workshop will be on using zines to express what you believe it means to be a citizen.

