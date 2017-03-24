RoundAbout

Friday

March 31 - Sally Barris returns to the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., at 7 p.m. for a free concert. Barris is an A-list Nashville songwriter who has had songs covered by such top-level artists as Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride and Lee Ann Womack.

