Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy

Statistics used by the Arkansas State Police and cited in a prosecutor's ruling that the town of Damascus runs a speed trap were inaccurate, the city attorney said in a response released late Wednesday. Beau Wilcox, who represents the town of about 385 residents, also said Damascus, which lies in Faulkner and Van Buren counties about 20 miles north of Conway, is not in violation of the state's speed-trap law "because of multiple, severe Constitutional deficiencies in the law itself."

