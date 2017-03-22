Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy
Statistics used by the Arkansas State Police and cited in a prosecutor's ruling that the town of Damascus runs a speed trap were inaccurate, the city attorney said in a response released late Wednesday. Beau Wilcox, who represents the town of about 385 residents, also said Damascus, which lies in Faulkner and Van Buren counties about 20 miles north of Conway, is not in violation of the state's speed-trap law "because of multiple, severe Constitutional deficiencies in the law itself."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Reality Check
|34,266
|brittney davidson and family (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|Karma
|4
|Cheap rent on trailer (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|Howie
|2
|Kim marie bugurt-givens
|Mar 16
|MDC
|1
|Sen Rapert (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Guest
|5
|Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09)
|Mar 10
|chance carlton
|25
|Should I move to Greenbrier
|Mar 9
|Tune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC