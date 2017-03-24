Police name third robbery suspect; se...

Police name third robbery suspect; seek help finding him

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Conway police believe they have identified the third suspect involved in robbing and assaulting an Academy Sports + Outdoors employee last week. Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said in a statement that a warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Edward Lee House Jr. "House is believed to be the third man involved in assaulting a man and stealing his motorcycle outside of a Conway business," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min Reality Check 34,379
rental property 3 hr wondering 1
News Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy Thu Thelawdog 1
brittney davidson and family (Apr '10) Mar 17 Karma 4
Cheap rent on trailer (Aug '14) Mar 16 Howie 2
Kim marie bugurt-givens Mar 16 MDC 1
Sen Rapert (May '14) Mar 14 Guest 5
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC