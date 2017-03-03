Police Beat

Police Beat

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The owner of a consignment store called police Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 12:23 p.m. to report being shoplifted. The officer arrived to take the report, meeting with the woman who called it in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guest 33,958
Girl with willie alvey 4 hr Lay off the dope 1
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) Thu LLM 11
Woman found dead Thu Resident 3
Tami Wolfe. Mother of the year! Mar 1 Really 2
Lawyer Feb 28 billybob 2
crime spree Feb 26 mary smith 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC