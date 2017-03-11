NPR News Nuggets: This One's For The ...

NPR News Nuggets: This One's For The Dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: National Public Radio

The dogs that race in the Iditarod are well-trained and competitive. And, you know, sometimes they're a bit derpy looking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr happy voter 34,076
Tami Wolfe. Mother of the year! Sat Lacy 4
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) Mar 10 chance carlton 25
Should I move to Greenbrier Mar 9 Tune 1
Girl with willie alvey Mar 3 Lay off the dope 1
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) Mar 2 LLM 11
Woman found dead Mar 2 Resident 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC