News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Spencer Hanvey, 22, was charged with four burglaries of the same MedCare Pharmacy in Conway, Arkansas, in October and November, using the same modus operandi each time to steal drugs. If You See Something, Say Something: Hamden High School was put into lockdown for an hour on Dec. 15 when a student was seen running in the hallway, zig-zagging from side to side, swinging an arm and leaping into the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|34,520
|jessica at dept of health
|6 hr
|guest
|1
|who was its?
|11 hr
|wondering
|1
|Tami Wolfe
|Tue
|LOL
|3
|rental property
|Tue
|Dick
|4
|Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy
|Mar 23
|Thelawdog
|1
|Kim marie bugurt-givens
|Mar 16
|MDC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC