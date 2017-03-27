News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Jewish World Review

Spencer Hanvey, 22, was charged with four burglaries of the same MedCare Pharmacy in Conway, Arkansas, in October and November, using the same modus operandi each time to steal drugs. If You See Something, Say Something: Hamden High School was put into lockdown for an hour on Dec. 15 when a student was seen running in the hallway, zig-zagging from side to side, swinging an arm and leaping into the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 34,520
jessica at dept of health 6 hr guest 1
who was its? 11 hr wondering 1
Tami Wolfe Tue LOL 3
rental property Tue Dick 4
News Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy Mar 23 Thelawdog 1
Kim marie bugurt-givens Mar 16 MDC 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC