Man wearing bulletproof vest, carrying guns in school safe room arrested

A 20-year-old Conway man was arrested in Vilonia on Tuesday after authorities became aware he was wearing a bulletproof vest and was carrying around four guns on school property. Billy R. Edgar, 20, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday after officers became aware he was wearing a bulletproof vest and was carrying around two rifles and two handguns in a safe room at the school, Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew said.

