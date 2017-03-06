Man arrested after officers find Molotov cocktails
CONWAY, AR - A pair of Molotov cocktails were discovered at an apartment building fire recently in Conway that injured two people, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK. David Hartsell was arrested on suspicion of arson and two counts of battery at the fire that destroyed an apartment building at the Germantown Apartments.
