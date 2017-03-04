Maltbia talks hopes, plans for next seven years on board
Pastor E.C. Maltbia sits in his office at True Holiness Saints Center in Conway. Maltbia was recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees until his term is up in 2024.
