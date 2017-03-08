Magician proves sobriety, gets out of ticket by juggling
The police officer who pulled the young man over says it was the most fun traffic stop he's ever made. CONWAY, AR An Arkansas college student pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling for the officer.
