Leopold and His Fiction play Stickyz

Thursday

Austin-based Leopold and His Fiction brings its pulp-laden, Motown-infused rock to Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack with The Howling Tongues and American Lions , 8:30 p.m., $7. Star of the Broadway show "The Illusionists" Adam Trent gives a sleight-of-hand show at the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, Conway, 7:30 p.m., $10-$40.

