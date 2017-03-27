Home BancShares to buy Stonegate in Fla. for $778M
Home BancShares in Conway, Ark., has agreed to buy Stonegate Bank for about $778 million to expand further in South Florida. The $9.8 billion Home BancShares would pay about $700 million in stock and $50 million in cash for the $3.1 billion-asset Stonegate, in Pompano Beach, Fla., the companies said in a news release Monday.
