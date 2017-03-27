Home BancShares to buy Stonegate in F...

Home BancShares to buy Stonegate in Fla. for $778M

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: American Banker

Home BancShares in Conway, Ark., has agreed to buy Stonegate Bank for about $778 million to expand further in South Florida. The $9.8 billion Home BancShares would pay about $700 million in stock and $50 million in cash for the $3.1 billion-asset Stonegate, in Pompano Beach, Fla., the companies said in a news release Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Reality Check 34,505
Tami Wolfe 10 hr LOL 3
rental property 12 hr Dick 4
News Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy Mar 23 Thelawdog 1
Kim marie bugurt-givens Mar 16 MDC 1
Sen Rapert (May '14) Mar 14 Guest 5
Lawyer Feb 28 billybob 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC