Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Press Conference

Home BancShares, Inc. , parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced it has scheduled a public press conference to be held at 3:05 p.m. CDT today at the Little Rock Regional Chamber. Interested parties can listen to this press conference live via the internet by accessing the URL http://services.choruscall.com/links/homb170327pc.html .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.