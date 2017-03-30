Fridge provides free food to community

Fridge provides free food to community

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Faulkner County residents in need of food can now collect something to eat from the Sharing Fridge at Salem United Methodist Church. Organizer Teri Moffitt said the Sharing Fridge "is an actual refrigerator, located under a covered, lighted walkway, accessible 24 hours a day for those who have food to share and for those who need the food."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Reality Check 34,591
Brandon Torling 7 hr JLo 1
News Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style foo... Fri Thelawdog 1
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) Mar 30 lampchob 26
jessica at dept of health Mar 29 guest 1
who was its? Mar 29 wondering 1
Tami Wolfe Mar 28 LOL 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC