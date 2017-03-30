Fridge provides free food to community

Faulkner County residents in need of food can now collect something to eat from the Sharing Fridge at Salem United Methodist Church. Organizer Teri Moffitt said the Sharing Fridge "is an actual refrigerator, located under a covered, lighted walkway, accessible 24 hours a day for those who have food to share and for those who need the food."

