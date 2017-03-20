Formal charges not yet filed in arson case

Charges are still pending against a 50-year-old Conway man suspected of setting fire to Building I at Germantown Apartments on Feb. 27. David Wayne Hartsell, who is currently being held in the county jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond, appeared in Faulkner County Circuit Court on Monday for a status hearing. Senior Trial Attorney Carol Crews told the judge that prosecutors are still waiting on discovery from certified fire investigators with the National Response Team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.