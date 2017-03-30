Fast Forward

Arts and crafts: There will be boutique, handmade and gourmet gifts galore at Affair of the Heart, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 7-8 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9. The showcase will be set up at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway. Tickets are $5, $7 at the door and free for children 12 and under.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.