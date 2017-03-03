Doctors discuss flu season musts

Conway Regional Medical Center reported 185 total positive tests - from strains A and B - since October 2016, the start of the influenza season, with 134 of those occurring in February, officials said. Statistics include inpatient, emergency room visits and eight primary care clinics located in Conway, Mayflower, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Clinton and Pottsville.

