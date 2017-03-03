Doctors discuss flu season musts
Conway Regional Medical Center reported 185 total positive tests - from strains A and B - since October 2016, the start of the influenza season, with 134 of those occurring in February, officials said. Statistics include inpatient, emergency room visits and eight primary care clinics located in Conway, Mayflower, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Clinton and Pottsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Happy trails
|34,002
|Girl with willie alvey
|Mar 3
|Lay off the dope
|1
|another famous Arkansan (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|LLM
|11
|Woman found dead
|Mar 2
|Resident
|3
|Tami Wolfe. Mother of the year!
|Mar 1
|Really
|2
|Lawyer
|Feb 28
|billybob
|2
|crime spree
|Feb 26
|mary smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC