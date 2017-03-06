Congressman apologizes for crude joke...

Congressman apologizes for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway

Yesterday

A Louisiana congressman has apologized for making a crude joke about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week's annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner.

