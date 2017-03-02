Community gathers to listen, share life experiences
University of Central Arkansas student Treslyn Fletcher and Conway resident Rene Henderson attend "Conway Conversations," held by the university Wednesday at UCA Downtown. The event was a way for the community to come together to listen and share personal experiences with one another.
