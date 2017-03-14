Commission rejects Historic District ...

Commission rejects Historic District rezoning request after droves of residents oppose request

The Conway Planning Commission rejected rezoning property at 1912 and 1918 Robinson Ave. from R-2A to PUD after hearing dozens of residents speak against it through emails and during the commission's meeting Monday. "The Historic District guidelines are our only protection here in Conway from inappropriate development.

