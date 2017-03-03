City develops pavement management plan

Using data collected from AssetMax, a leading pavement management company, the city of Conway has rated all of its streets and developed a pavement management program. AssetMax Director Keith Tencleve told city officials the company had assigned a Pavement Condition Index to every street in Conway.

