City develops pavement management plan
Using data collected from AssetMax, a leading pavement management company, the city of Conway has rated all of its streets and developed a pavement management program. AssetMax Director Keith Tencleve told city officials the company had assigned a Pavement Condition Index to every street in Conway.
Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
