Child porn leads Conway man to 210 ye...

Child porn leads Conway man to 210 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office first responded to 39-year-old Derrick Johnson's home on Aug. 22, 2015, after receiving a report he sexually assaulted a minor. A woman called the sheriff's office in reference to Johnson sexually assaulting her 11-year-old daughter "at least three seperate times," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 41 min guest 34,541
jessica at dept of health 21 hr guest 1
who was its? Wed wondering 1
Tami Wolfe Tue LOL 3
rental property Tue Dick 4
News Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy Mar 23 Thelawdog 1
Kim marie bugurt-givens Mar 16 MDC 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC