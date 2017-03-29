Carroll announced as Conway Corp CEO

Carroll announced as Conway Corp CEO

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Conway Corp announced today that its Board of Directors named Bret Carroll as Chief Executive Officer to replace current CEO Richard Arnold who will retire May 31. Carroll currently serves as the company's chief financial officer. "Conway Corp and the services they provide are vital to the community," Board Chair John Adams said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 23 min Now_What- 34,544
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) 31 min lampchob 26
jessica at dept of health Wed guest 1
who was its? Wed wondering 1
Tami Wolfe Tue LOL 3
rental property Tue Dick 4
News Rebuttal on speed trap says law, figures fuzzy Mar 23 Thelawdog 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC