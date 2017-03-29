Carroll announced as Conway Corp CEO
Conway Corp announced today that its Board of Directors named Bret Carroll as Chief Executive Officer to replace current CEO Richard Arnold who will retire May 31. Carroll currently serves as the company's chief financial officer. "Conway Corp and the services they provide are vital to the community," Board Chair John Adams said.
