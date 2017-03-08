Arkansas governor names new director ...

Arkansas governor names new director for AETN

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

CONWAY, Ark. - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named a new director for the Arkansas Educational Television Network following last year's death of the network's longtime director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr Now_What- 34,068
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) 16 hr chance carlton 25
Should I move to Greenbrier Thu Tune 1
Tami Wolfe. Mother of the year! Thu Ugh 3
Girl with willie alvey Mar 3 Lay off the dope 1
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) Mar 2 LLM 11
Woman found dead Mar 2 Resident 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC