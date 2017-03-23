Ahoy! Blue Sail launches Saturday on Main Street

Blue Sail Coffee Roasters opens its shop Saturday, March 25, in the Little Rock Technology Park, 417 Main St. The grand opening announcement says the shop will be in business at 7 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 7 a.m. Saturday downtown, you ask? Who will be the first in the door? Whoever it is and the next 99 customers will get a free drink.

