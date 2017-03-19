A Look Back: Tommy's Restaurant

Ask most longtime Faulkner County residents and they will tell you one of the finest restaurants in Conway from the 1940s through the 1960s was Tommy's Restaurant. It was located on Harkrider about where IHOP is today and was the place for many social gatherings.

