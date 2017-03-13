2 men held in beating, cycle theft in Conway

Two people were arrested and a third was being sought in an attack on a 20-year-old man that resulted in the theft of his motorcycle outside a Conway sporting goods store, police said. Thomas Forrester, 23, and Nathaniel Morris, 20, were arrested Wednesday in the assault, which was reported March 7 at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store at 1260 S. Amity Road, according to a police statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.