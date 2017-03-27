2 ideas for interchange draw a crowd

Jim McKenzie of Little Rock and Glynn Fulmer of Conway listen to Daniel Byram, a transportation planning engineer for the state Highway and Transportation Department, talk about the plan for the Cantrell Road/Interstate 430 interchange project Thursday during a public information session at Christ the King Church in Little Rock. Two options proposed for changing the heavily traveled Cantrell Road/Interstate 430 interchange in west Little Rock attracted about three dozen people during the early part of a three-hour public viewing session Thursday.

