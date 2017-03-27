2 ideas for interchange draw a crowd

2 ideas for interchange draw a crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: NWAonline

Jim McKenzie of Little Rock and Glynn Fulmer of Conway listen to Daniel Byram, a transportation planning engineer for the state Highway and Transportation Department, talk about the plan for the Cantrell Road/Interstate 430 interchange project Thursday during a public information session at Christ the King Church in Little Rock. Two options proposed for changing the heavily traveled Cantrell Road/Interstate 430 interchange in west Little Rock attracted about three dozen people during the early part of a three-hour public viewing session Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 hr Emily here again 34,611
Brandon Torling Sat JLo 1
News Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style foo... Mar 31 Thelawdog 1
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) Mar 30 lampchob 26
jessica at dept of health Mar 29 guest 1
who was its? Mar 29 wondering 1
Tami Wolfe Mar 28 LOL 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC