Yesterdays
Two unmasked robbers entered the Bank of El Paso, 25 miles east of Conway, in White County, and at the point of revolvers forced cashier R. E. Kent to turn over all the money in the bank to them. The robbers secured $2,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|20 min
|Reality Check
|33,688
|pathfinders
|Feb 5
|curious
|1
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec '16
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC