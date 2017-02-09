Yesterdays

Two unmasked robbers entered the Bank of El Paso, 25 miles east of Conway, in White County, and at the point of revolvers forced cashier R. E. Kent to turn over all the money in the bank to them. The robbers secured $2,000.

